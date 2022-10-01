Global and United States Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Practice Management (PMS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Practice Management (PMS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Web-based
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmacies
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
AthenaHealth
Allscripts
Virence Health
McKesson Corporation
Cerner Corporation
Henry Schein
eClinicalWorks
Epic Systems
Greenway Health
AdvancedMD
MPN Software Systems
Aprima Medical Software
NextGen Healthcare
NexTech Systems
CollaborateMD
CareCloud
ChartPerfect
TotalMD
Insta Health Solutions
Bestosys Solutions
Adroit Infosystems
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Practice Management (PMS) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Industry Trends
1.4.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Drivers
1.4.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Challenges
1.4.4 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) by Type
2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Web-based
2.1.2 On-premise
2.1.3 Cloud-based
2.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
