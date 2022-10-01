Uncategorized

Global and United States Crop Protectants Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Crop Protectants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crop Protectants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Crop Protectants market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Herbicides

 

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits & vegeTables

Cereals

Maize

Cotton

Rice

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Arysta LifeScience

American Vanguard

Bayer

BioWorks

BASF SE

Lanxess

Cheminova

Chr Hansen

DowDuPont

FMC Corp

Sumitomo Chemical

Isagro SpA

Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI)

Valent Biosciences

Marrone Bio Innovations

Nufarm Ltd

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Crop Protectants Product Introduction
1.2 Global Crop Protectants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Crop Protectants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Crop Protectants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Crop Protectants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Crop Protectants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Crop Protectants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Crop Protectants in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Crop Protectants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Crop Protectants Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Crop Protectants Industry Trends
1.5.2 Crop Protectants Market Drivers
1.5.3 Crop Protectants Market Challenges
1.5.4 Crop Protectants Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Crop Protectants Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Herbicides
2.1.2 Fungicides
2.1.3 Insecticides
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Crop Protectants Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Crop Protectants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028

 

