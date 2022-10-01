Global and United States Crop Protectants Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Crop Protectants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crop Protectants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Crop Protectants market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Herbicides
Fungicides
Insecticides
Others
Segment by Application
Fruits & vegeTables
Cereals
Maize
Cotton
Rice
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Arysta LifeScience
American Vanguard
Bayer
BioWorks
BASF SE
Lanxess
Cheminova
Chr Hansen
DowDuPont
FMC Corp
Sumitomo Chemical
Isagro SpA
Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI)
Valent Biosciences
Marrone Bio Innovations
Nufarm Ltd
Novozymes A/S
Syngenta AG
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Crop Protectants Product Introduction
1.2 Global Crop Protectants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Crop Protectants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Crop Protectants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Crop Protectants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Crop Protectants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Crop Protectants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Crop Protectants in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Crop Protectants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Crop Protectants Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Crop Protectants Industry Trends
1.5.2 Crop Protectants Market Drivers
1.5.3 Crop Protectants Market Challenges
1.5.4 Crop Protectants Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Crop Protectants Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Herbicides
2.1.2 Fungicides
2.1.3 Insecticides
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Crop Protectants Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Crop Protectants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028
