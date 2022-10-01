Global and United States Battery Materials Recycling Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Battery Materials Recycling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Materials Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Battery Materials Recycling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Lead-Acid Battery
Nickel-based Battery
Lithium-based Battery
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer goods & Electronics
Building & Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Packaging
Textile Industry
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Johnson Controls International Plc
Battery Solutions LLC
East Penn Manufacturing Company
Eco Bat Technlogies
G&P Batteries
Retrieve Technologies Inc.
Umicore N.V.
Exide Industries
EnerSys
Call2Recycle Inc.
Gravita India Ltd.
Aqua Metals
Gopher Resource
Terrapure Environmental
RSR Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Battery Materials Recycling Revenue in Battery Materials Recycling Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Battery Materials Recycling Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Battery Materials Recycling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Battery Materials Recycling in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Battery Materials Recycling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Battery Materials Recycling Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Battery Materials Recycling Industry Trends
1.4.2 Battery Materials Recycling Market Drivers
1.4.3 Battery Materials Recycling Market Challenges
1.4.4 Battery Materials Recycling Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Battery Materials Recycling by Type
2.1 Battery Materials Recycling Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Lead-Acid Battery
2.1.2 Nickel-based Battery
2.1.3 Lithium-based Battery
2.2 Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
