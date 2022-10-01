Global and United States Urban Farming Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Urban Farming market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urban Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Urban Farming market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Animal Husbandry
Aquaculture
Agroforestry
Urban Beekeeping
Horticulture
Segment by Application
Commercial
Community
Home Gardens
Corporate
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Gotham Greens
Brooklyn Grange Farm
UrbanFarmers AG
BrightFarms
GrowUP Urban Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Edenworks
Pasona
Sky Green
Green Sense Farms
American Hydroponics
Agrilution
Certhon
Dalsem
Harnois Greenhouses
Richel Group
Urban Crop Solutions
Vertical Farm Systems
Philips Lighting
Everlight Electronics
Argus Controls Systems
Netafim
Hydrodynamics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Urban Farming Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Urban Farming Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Urban Farming Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Urban Farming Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Urban Farming Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Urban Farming in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Urban Farming Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Urban Farming Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Urban Farming Industry Trends
1.4.2 Urban Farming Market Drivers
1.4.3 Urban Farming Market Challenges
1.4.4 Urban Farming Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Urban Farming by Type
2.1 Urban Farming Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Animal Husbandry
2.1.2 Aquaculture
2.1.3 Agroforestry
2.1.4 Urban Beekeeping
2.1.5 Horticulture
2.2 Global Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Urban Farming by Application
3.1 Urban Farming Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Commercial
3.1.2 Comm
