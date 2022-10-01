Agricultural Biopesticides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Biopesticides in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Agricultural Biopesticides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Biopesticides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bioinsecticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Biopesticides include BASF, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Bioworks Inc., Isagro, Koppert, Andermatt Biocontrol AG and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Biopesticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bionematicides

Bioherbicides

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-harvest

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Biopesticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Biopesticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Biopesticides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Agricultural Biopesticides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Marrone Bio Innovations

Bioworks Inc.

Isagro

Koppert

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

American Vanguard Corporation

Corteva Agriscience

Certis

FMC Corporation

Novozymes

Omnia Holdings Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Biopesticides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Biopesticides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Biopesticides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural Biopesticides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Biopesticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Biopesticides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Biopesticides Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Biopesticides Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultu

