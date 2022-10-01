Global and United States Amphotheric Surfactants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Amphoteric surfactant is a surfactant containing both anion hydrophilic group and cationic hydrophilic group in the same molecule. The great thing about it is that it can give and take protons. In the use of the process has the following characteristics: the fabric has excellent softness and smoothness and antistatic; It has certain germicidal and mildewy property; It has good emulsification and dispersion.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Amphotheric Surfactants Market
This report focuses on global and United States Amphotheric Surfactants market.
In 2020, the global Amphotheric Surfactants market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the Amphotheric Surfactants market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Amphotheric Surfactants Scope and Market Size
Amphotheric Surfactants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amphotheric Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Amphotheric Surfactants market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Betaine
Amine Oxide
Amphoacetate
Amphopropionate
Sultaine
Segment by Application
Personal Care
Home Care
Industrial & Institutional
Oil Field Chemical
Agriculture Adjuvants
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Solvay
Clariant
BASF
Evonik
AkzoNobel
EOC
Stepan
Croda
Lonza
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Amphotheric Surfactants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Betaine
1.2.3 Amine Oxide
1.2.4 Amphoacetate
1.2.5 Amphopropionate
1.2.6 Sultaine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Personal Care
1.3.3 Home Care
1.3.4 Industrial & Institutional
1.3.5 Oil Field Chemical
1.3.6 Agriculture Adjuvants
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Amphotheric Surfactants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Amphotheric Surfactants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Amphotheric Surfactants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Amphotheric Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
