Global and United States Amphotheric Surfactants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Amphoteric surfactant is a surfactant containing both anion hydrophilic group and cationic hydrophilic group in the same molecule. The great thing about it is that it can give and take protons. In the use of the process has the following characteristics: the fabric has excellent softness and smoothness and antistatic; It has certain germicidal and mildewy property; It has good emulsification and dispersion.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Amphotheric Surfactants Market

This report focuses on global and United States Amphotheric Surfactants market.

In 2020, the global Amphotheric Surfactants market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the Amphotheric Surfactants market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Amphotheric Surfactants Scope and Market Size

Amphotheric Surfactants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amphotheric Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Amphotheric Surfactants market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Betaine

Amine Oxide

Amphoacetate

Amphopropionate

Sultaine

Segment by Application

Personal Care

Home Care

Industrial & Institutional

Oil Field Chemical

Agriculture Adjuvants

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Solvay

Clariant

BASF

Evonik

AkzoNobel

EOC

Stepan

Croda

Lonza

