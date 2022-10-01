Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Surfactants are chemical products consumed in large quantities every day on a worldwide scale. The development of less irritant, less toxic, consumer-friendly surfactants is, therefore, of general interest. Amino-acid-based surfactants constitute a novel class of surfactants produced from renewable raw materials and can be seen as an alternative to conventional surfactants.
In the report, we cover amino acid surfactants data by actual data instead of concentration conversion. Since amino acid surfactants have too many product forms and types, it may not be appropriate to convert by 30% solution or 100% active ingredient. Most amino acid surfactants solution has an active ingredient of 30-50%, and solid amino acid surfactants typically have an active ingredient of over 95%.
Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants main manufactuers include Ajinomoto, Sino Lion and Changsha Puji, totally accounting for 30% of the market. China is the largest market, with a share over 58%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into glutamicacid based surfactant, glycine based surfactant sarcosine based surfactant, alanine based surfactant and others. The most common type is glycine based surfactant, with a share over 35%. In terms of application, it is widely used in facial cleaner, shower gel, shampoo and others. The most common application is facial cleaner, which accounts for 70% of all.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market
In 2020, the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market size was US$ 464 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1167.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Scope and Market Size
Amino Acid-based Surfactants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Amino Acid-based Surfactants market is segmented into
Glutamicacid Based Surfactant
Glycine Based Surfactant
Sarcosine Based Surfactant
Alanine Based Surfactant
Others
Segment by Application, the Amino Acid-based Surfactants market is segmented into
Facial Cleaner
Shower Gel
Shampoo
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Share Analysis
Amino Acid-based Surfactants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Amino Acid-based Surfactants product introduction, recent developments, Amino Acid-based Surfactants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ajinomoto
Sino Lion
Changsha Puji
Tinci
Croda
Clariant
Galaxy
Miwon
Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals
Innospec
Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology
Delta
Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology
Solvay
Zschimmer & Schwarz
Toho Chemical Industry
Bafeorii Chemical
Berg + Schmidt
Taiwan NJC
Stepan
