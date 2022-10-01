Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Surfactants are chemical products consumed in large quantities every day on a worldwide scale. The development of less irritant, less toxic, consumer-friendly surfactants is, therefore, of general interest. Amino-acid-based surfactants constitute a novel class of surfactants produced from renewable raw materials and can be seen as an alternative to conventional surfactants.

In the report, we cover amino acid surfactants data by actual data instead of concentration conversion. Since amino acid surfactants have too many product forms and types, it may not be appropriate to convert by 30% solution or 100% active ingredient. Most amino acid surfactants solution has an active ingredient of 30-50%, and solid amino acid surfactants typically have an active ingredient of over 95%.

Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants main manufactuers include Ajinomoto, Sino Lion and Changsha Puji, totally accounting for 30% of the market. China is the largest market, with a share over 58%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into glutamicacid based surfactant, glycine based surfactant sarcosine based surfactant, alanine based surfactant and others. The most common type is glycine based surfactant, with a share over 35%. In terms of application, it is widely used in facial cleaner, shower gel, shampoo and others. The most common application is facial cleaner, which accounts for 70% of all.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market

In 2020, the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market size was US$ 464 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1167.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Scope and Market Size

Amino Acid-based Surfactants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Amino Acid-based Surfactants market is segmented into

Glutamicacid Based Surfactant

Glycine Based Surfactant

Sarcosine Based Surfactant

Alanine Based Surfactant

Others

Segment by Application, the Amino Acid-based Surfactants market is segmented into

Facial Cleaner

Shower Gel

Shampoo

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Share Analysis

Amino Acid-based Surfactants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Amino Acid-based Surfactants product introduction, recent developments, Amino Acid-based Surfactants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ajinomoto

Sino Lion

Changsha Puji

Tinci

Croda

Clariant

Galaxy

Miwon

Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals

Innospec

Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology

Delta

Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology

Solvay

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Toho Chemical Industry

Bafeorii Chemical

Berg + Schmidt

Taiwan NJC

Stepan

