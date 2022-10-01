Global and United States Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
Segment by Application
Health
Genetic
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Quest Diagnostics
LabCorp
23 and Me
Any Lab Test Now
Color Genomics
Pathway Genomics
Konica Minolta
Myriad Genetics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing by Type
2.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
2.1.2 Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
2.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications