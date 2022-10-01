Uncategorized

Global and United States Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing

 

Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing

Segment by Application

Health

Genetic

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Quest Diagnostics

LabCorp

23 and Me

Any Lab Test Now

Color Genomics

Pathway Genomics

Konica Minolta

Myriad Genetics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing by Type
2.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
2.1.2 Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
2.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
 

 

