Global and United States Fast-casual Dining Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Fast-casual Dining market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fast-casual Dining market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Fast-casual Dining market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Lunch
Dinner
Breakfast
Snacks
Segment by Application
On-premise
Off-premise
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
JAB Holdings
Nando?s
Pizza Hut
The Restaurant Group
100 Montaditos
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Five Guys
Francesca
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Itsu
Leon
March? M?venpick
Mezzo Di Pasta
PAUL
Smashburger
Shake Shack
Tossed
Tortilla Mexican Grill
Vapiano
vonAllw?rden
Patisserie Valerie
Sushi Daily
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fast-casual Dining Revenue in Fast-casual Dining Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Fast-casual Dining Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Fast-casual Dining Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Fast-casual Dining Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Fast-casual Dining Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Fast-casual Dining in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Fast-casual Dining Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Fast-casual Dining Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Fast-casual Dining Industry Trends
1.4.2 Fast-casual Dining Market Drivers
1.4.3 Fast-casual Dining Market Challenges
1.4.4 Fast-casual Dining Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Fast-casual Dining by Type
2.1 Fast-casual Dining Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Lunch
2.1.2 Dinner
2.1.3 Breakfast
2.1.4 Snacks
2.2 Global Fast-casual Dining Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Fast-casual Dining Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Fast-casual Dining Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Fast-casual Dining Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Fast-casual Dining by Application
3.1 Fast-casual Dining Market Segment by Applicati
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications