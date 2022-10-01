Global and United States Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Biotech Modified Agricultural Product market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Biotech Modified Agricultural Product market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Biochips
Synthetic Biology
Genome Editing Tools
Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAI)
Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing
Segment by Application
Transgenic Crops
Synthetic Biology Products
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Certis
Vilmorin
Evogene
Rubicon
Insectigen
Syngenta
Monsonto
KWS SAAT SE
Marina Biotech
Bayer Cropscience
Eurofins Genescan
Dow Agrosciences
Biocentury Transgene
Global Bio-Chem Technology
Adama Agricultural Solutions
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Revenue in Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Biotech Modified Agricultural Product in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Industry Trends
1.4.2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Drivers
1.4.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Challenges
1.4.4 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product by Type
2.1 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Biochips
2.1.2 Synthetic Biology
2.1.3 Genome Editing Tools
2.1.4 Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAI)
2.1.5 Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequen
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications