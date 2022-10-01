Global and United States LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Lawyers
Clients
Segment by Application
Document Management System
Practice and Case Management
Contract Management
IP-Management
Legal Research
Legal Analytics
Cyber Security
Predictive Technology
Compliance
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Blue J Legal
Casetext Inc.
Catalyst Repository Systems
eBREVIA
Everlaw
FiscalNote
Judicata
Justia
Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.
Lawgeex
Legal Robot Inc.
LEVERTON
LexMachina
Loom Analytics
Luminance Technologies Ltd.
Ravel Law
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue in LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States LegalTech Artificial Intelligence in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Dynamics
1.4.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Industry Trends
1.4.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Drivers
1.4.3 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Challenges
1.4.4 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence by Type
2.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Lawyers
2.1.2 Clients
2.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States LegalTech Arti
