Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-30 ?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder include Showa Denko, CMP, Bestry, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials, Denka, Sibelco, Anhui Estone Materials Technology, Dongkuk R&S and Jiangsu NOVORAY New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-30 ?m

30-80 ?m

80-100 ?m

Others

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Thermal Interface Materials

Thermally Conductive Plastics

Al Base CCL

Alumina Ceramic Substrate Surface Spraying

Others

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Showa Denko

CMP

Bestry

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials

Denka

Sibelco

Anhui Estone Materials Technology

Dongkuk R&S

Jiangsu NOVORAY New Material

Admatechs

Bengbu Silicon-based Materials

Zibo Zhengze Aluminum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha-Alumina Spherical Powder Compani

