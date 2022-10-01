Global and United States 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
1,3-Dichlorobenzene market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the 1,3-Dichlorobenzene market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Benzene Nitration-High Temperature Chlorination Process
Benzene Directional Chlorination-Adsorption Separation Process
Segment by Application
Dye
Medicine
Pesticides
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Sigma-Aldrich
Alfa Aesar
TCI America
Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Product Introduction
1.2 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1,3-Dichlorobenzene in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Dynamics
1.5.1 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Industry Trends
1.5.2 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Drivers
1.5.3 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Challenges
1.5.4 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Benzene Nitration-High Temperature Chlorination Process
2.1.2 Benzene Directional Chlorination-Adsorption Separation Process
2.2 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Value, by Type (
