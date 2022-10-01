Green Silica Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Green silica, a substitute to conventional silica, is produced by using various sources that include rice husk ash, sugarcane bagasse ash, and bamboo leaf.Rice husk ash is a key raw material that provides distinct properties to silica, resulting in better performance of products. Rice husk is produced after the milling of rice. The Green Silica industry can be broken down into several segments, Highly Dispersible Silica, Easy Dispersible Silica, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Silica in global, including the following market information:

Global Green Silica Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Green Silica Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Green Silica companies in 2021 (%)

The global Green Silica market was valued at 495.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 792.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Highly Dispersible Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Green Silica include Wadham Energy, Yihai Kerry, Agrilectric Power, Oryzasil, SRP Industries, Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material, Chunhuaqiushi, Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology and Green Silica Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green Silica manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Silica Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Green Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Highly Dispersible Silica

Easy Dispersible Silica

Global Green Silica Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Green Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Industrial Rubber

Paints and Coatings

Animal Feed Ingredients

Personal Care

Others

Global Green Silica Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Green Silica Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Silica revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Silica revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Green Silica sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Green Silica sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wadham Energy

Yihai Kerry

Agrilectric Power

Oryzasil

SRP Industries

Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material

Chunhuaqiushi

Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology

Green Silica Group

BSB Nanotechnology

Jiangsu Han Fang Technology

Brisil

Novosilgreen

EKASIL

