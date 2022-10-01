Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Azelaic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Bio-based Azelaic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-based Azelaic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.79 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Azelaic Acid include Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica SpA, BASF, Croda Sipo, Ninghai Zhonglong, Jiangsu Senxuan, Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials, Shandong Clearwill and Hubei Tuochu. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bio-based Azelaic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.79

0.89

Other Types

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Lubricants

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-based Azelaic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-based Azelaic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-based Azelaic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Bio-based Azelaic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emery Oleochemicals

Matrica SpA

BASF

Croda Sipo

Ninghai Zhonglong

Jiangsu Senxuan

Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

Shandong Clearwill

Hubei Tuochu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-based Azelaic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-based Azelaic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Azelaic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Azelaic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Azelaic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-based Azelaic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Azelaic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

