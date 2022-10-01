Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels in global, including the following market information:
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
A1 Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels include Alpolic, Arconic, 3A Composites, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Jyi Shyang Industrial, Metalplast Industries, Viva Aluminum Composite Panel, Eurobond and ALUTECH PANELS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
A1 Grade
A2 Grade
B Grade
C Grade
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building Curtain Wall
Interior Decoration
Others
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpolic
Arconic
3A Composites
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Jyi Shyang Industrial
Metalplast Industries
Viva Aluminum Composite Panel
Eurobond
ALUTECH PANELS
Guangzhou Goodsense Decorative Building Materials
Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials
Henan Jixiang Industry Co., Ltd
Alubright Industrial Co,. Ltd.
Zhangjiagang Feiteng New Composite Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant (FR) Composite Panels Pl
