Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Liquid silicone rubber is a high-purity, two-component platinum-cured silicone, ideally formulated for the production of technical parts, where strength, resistance and high quality are a must. LSRs are viscous, but pumpable materials, mostly processed through liquid injection molding (LIM)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Liquid Rubbers in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Silicone Liquid Rubbers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicone Liquid Rubbers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-component Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Liquid Rubbers include Elkem, Shin-Etsu, Dow, KCC Corporation, Momentive, Easy Composites, Wacker, CHT Silicones and Laur Silicone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicone Liquid Rubbers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One-component
Two-component
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Electronic and Electrical
Others
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicone Liquid Rubbers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicone Liquid Rubbers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicone Liquid Rubbers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Silicone Liquid Rubbers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Elkem
Shin-Etsu
Dow
KCC Corporation
Momentive
Easy Composites
Wacker
CHT Silicones
Laur Silicone
BlueStar
Shenzhen Square Silicone
Tianci Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone Liquid Rubbers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone Liquid Rubbers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Liquid Rubbers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Liquid Rubbers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Liquid Rubbers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Liquid Rubbers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Liquid Rubbers Companies
4 Sights by Product
