Thermostatic Bimetal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A thermostatic bimetal consists of two or more layers of different alloys firmly bonded together, having different coefficient of thermal expansion result i.e. high expansion and low expansion. One layer consists of an alloy having a high coefficient of expansion while the other layer is one with a lower coefficient of expansion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermostatic Bimetal in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Thermostatic Bimetal companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermostatic Bimetal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermostatic Bimetal Strip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermostatic Bimetal include Wickeder Group, Wenzhou Hongfeng Electrical Alloy, Auerhammer Metallwerk, Foshan Tongbao Electrical Precision Alloy, Kanthal, Telcon Bimetals, Wenzhou Yada Bimetal, MAICO Ventilatoren and Shivalik Bimetal Controls and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermostatic Bimetal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermostatic Bimetal Strip

Thermostatic Bimetal Sheet

Thermostatic Bimetal Wire

Others

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Industry

Automobiles

Home Appliances

Others

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermostatic Bimetal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermostatic Bimetal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermostatic Bimetal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermostatic Bimetal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Thermostatic Bimetal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wickeder Group

Wenzhou Hongfeng Electrical Alloy

Auerhammer Metallwerk

Foshan Tongbao Electrical Precision Alloy

Kanthal

Telcon Bimetals

Wenzhou Yada Bimetal

MAICO Ventilatoren

Shivalik Bimetal Controls

Hitachi Metals Neomaterial

