Epoxy Resin For Sports Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The cured epoxy resin has good mechanical properties, dielectric properties, corrosion resistance, relatively low shrinkage rate and good dimensional stability.Its composite material is often used to manufacture struts and other instruments requiring good elasticity and toughness.At the same time, it is used to make strong, light and durable ski sticks and bows and arrows with good tenacity and high strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin For Sports in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Epoxy Resin For Sports companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Resin For Sports market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Composite Frame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin For Sports include Jingcheng Chem, Bluestar, Hexion, NanYa Plastics, 3M, MG Chemicals, Henkel, RS Components and Epic Resins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Epoxy Resin For Sports manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Composite Frame

Adhesive

Sports Protective Equipment

Equipment Coating

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Sports Equipment

Ball Sports Equipment

Stadium Infrastructure

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Resin For Sports revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Resin For Sports revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Resin For Sports sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Epoxy Resin For Sports sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jingcheng Chem

Bluestar

Hexion

NanYa Plastics

3M

MG Chemicals

Henkel

RS Components

Epic Resins

West System Epoxies

YuPo Chemical

EpoTech

Epolab

SHIN-A T&C

AlzChem Group

TotalBoat

Master Bond

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Resin For Sports Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Resin For Sports Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin For Sports Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin For Sports Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin For Sports Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Resin For Sports Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin For Sports Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

