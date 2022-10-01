Epoxy For Marine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Marine?grade?epoxy?resins and hardeners for boat building, boat repair, home repair, and restoration.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy For Marine in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy For Marine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy For Marine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Epoxy For Marine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy For Marine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anticorrosive Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy For Marine include Bluestar, Epolab, Hexion, NanYa Plastics, AOC Resin, Jotun, PPG Industries, Rust-Oleum and Olin Epoxy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Epoxy For Marine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy For Marine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy For Marine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anticorrosive Coating
Flame Retardant Building Materials
Marine Gasket
Global Epoxy For Marine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy For Marine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ocean-Going Ship
Inland Sea Ship
Freshwater Ship
Global Epoxy For Marine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy For Marine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy For Marine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy For Marine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy For Marine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Epoxy For Marine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bluestar
Epolab
Hexion
NanYa Plastics
AOC Resin
Jotun
PPG Industries
Rust-Oleum
Olin Epoxy
3M
IBS Electronics
MG Chemicals
Henkel
RS Components
Epoxies
Epic Resins
Industrial Nanotech
Conren
AkzoNobel
Nordson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy For Marine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy For Marine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy For Marine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy For Marine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy For Marine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy For Marine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy For Marine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy For Marine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy For Marine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy For Marine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy For Marine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy For Marine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy For Marine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy For Marine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy For Marine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy For Marine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Epoxy For Marine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
