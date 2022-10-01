Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire include ESAB (Colfax Corporation), Lincoln Electric, ITW, Sumitomo Electric Industries, GARG INOX, Novametal Group, WA Group, ANAND ARC and Tianjin Bridge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire
Al-Si Alloy Welding Wire
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Appliance Industry
Others
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ESAB (Colfax Corporation)
Lincoln Electric
ITW
Sumitomo Electric Industries
GARG INOX
Novametal Group
WA Group
ANAND ARC
Tianjin Bridge
Weld Atlantic
Changzhou Huatong Welding Industry
Jinglei Welding
Shandong Juli Welding
Huaya Aluminium
Safra
Elisental
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Alloy Welding Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
