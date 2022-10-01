Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade HCR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) include Dow, Wacker, Avantor, Momentive, ShinEtsu, Elkem Silicones, Dongguan New Orient Technology, DuPont and Dongguan Zhengtai Organic Silicon Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade HCR
Food Grade HCR
Medical Grade HCR
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Products
Home Appliance
Automotive
Electronics and Electrical
Building Industry
Others
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
Wacker
Avantor
Momentive
ShinEtsu
Elkem Silicones
Dongguan New Orient Technology
DuPont
Dongguan Zhengtai Organic Silicon Technology
Nolato
Stockwell Elastomerics
CHT Silicones
Primasil
Genvan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Cured Rubber (HCR) Companies
4 Sights by Product
