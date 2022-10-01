Thermal Insulating Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermal insulating tapes consist of porous foam or cloth backing materials, which provide a thermal barrier around or between components. These tapes are manufactured with a variety of backings and adhesives suited to a wide range of applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Insulating Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Thermal Insulating Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Insulating Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Insulating Tapes include Boyd Corporation, Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc., RS Components, Ltd., Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions, Sheldahl Flexible Technologies – a Flex company, JBC Technologies, Inc., Shiu Li Technology Co., Ltd, AVS Industries and Deviser, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Insulating Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Tapes
Packaging Tapes
Protective Tapes
Specialty Tapes
Others
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Business
Construction Industry
Agriculture
Others
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Insulating Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Insulating Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Insulating Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Thermal Insulating Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boyd Corporation
Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc.
RS Components, Ltd.
Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions
Sheldahl Flexible Technologies – a Flex company
JBC Technologies, Inc.
Shiu Li Technology Co., Ltd
AVS Industries
Deviser, Inc.
DeWAL
ICO RALLY
Shurtape Technologies, LLC
ThermoDyne
3M
Abesco Fire Ltd.
American BiltRite, Inc. – Tape Products Division
Apollo Insulation Ltd.
Arlon LLC
Avery Dennison Performance Tapes
Botron Co., Inc.
DuPont? Kapton? Polyimide Film
Fisher Scientific UK Ltd
Induflex N.V.
Industrial Plastics and Machine, Inc.
Intumescent Systems Ltd
KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc.
Kunze Folien GmbH
Lydall Thermal/Acoustical
Muller, GmbH
Ningguo BST Thermal Products Co.,Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Insulating Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Insulating Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Insulating Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Insulating Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulating Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Insulating Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulating Tapes Companies
