Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing in global, including the following market information:

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-component Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Etex, Sika Group, Carboline, Jotun and Hempel Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-component Coating

Multicomponent Coatings

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Intumescent Coatings for Fire Proofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Etex

Sika Group

Carboline

Jotun

Hempel Group

GCP Applied Technologies

Albi Protective Coatings

Arabian Vermiculite Industries (AVI)

Contego

CPG Europe

Flame Control

Isolatek International

MBCC Group

No-Burn Inc.

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

Teknos Group

