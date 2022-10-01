Biosilica Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biosilica in global, including the following market information:

Global Biosilica Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biosilica Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biosilica companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biosilica market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Highly Dispersible Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biosilica include Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology, Yihai Kerry, Green Silica Group, BSB Nanotechnology, SRP Industries, Agrilectric Power, Chunhuaqiushi, Brisil and Oryzasil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biosilica manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biosilica Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biosilica Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Highly Dispersible Silica

Easy Dispersible Silica

Global Biosilica Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biosilica Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Industrial Rubber

Paints and Coatings

Animal Feed Ingredients

Personal Care

Others

Global Biosilica Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biosilica Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biosilica revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biosilica revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biosilica sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biosilica sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology

Yihai Kerry

Green Silica Group

BSB Nanotechnology

SRP Industries

Agrilectric Power

Chunhuaqiushi

Brisil

Oryzasil

Novosilgreen

Wadham Energy

EKASIL

Jiangsu Han Fang Technology

Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biosilica Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biosilica Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biosilica Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biosilica Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biosilica Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biosilica Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biosilica Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biosilica Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biosilica Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biosilica Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biosilica Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biosilica Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biosilica Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosilica Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biosilica Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosilica Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biosilica Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Highly Dispersible Silica

4.1.3 Easy Dispersible Silica

4.2 By Type – Global Biosilica Revenue & Fore

