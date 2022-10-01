Biosilica Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biosilica in global, including the following market information:
Global Biosilica Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biosilica Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Biosilica companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biosilica market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Highly Dispersible Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biosilica include Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology, Yihai Kerry, Green Silica Group, BSB Nanotechnology, SRP Industries, Agrilectric Power, Chunhuaqiushi, Brisil and Oryzasil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biosilica manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biosilica Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biosilica Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Highly Dispersible Silica
Easy Dispersible Silica
Global Biosilica Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biosilica Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tires
Industrial Rubber
Paints and Coatings
Animal Feed Ingredients
Personal Care
Others
Global Biosilica Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biosilica Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biosilica revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biosilica revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biosilica sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Biosilica sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology
Yihai Kerry
Green Silica Group
BSB Nanotechnology
SRP Industries
Agrilectric Power
Chunhuaqiushi
Brisil
Oryzasil
Novosilgreen
Wadham Energy
EKASIL
Jiangsu Han Fang Technology
Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biosilica Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biosilica Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biosilica Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biosilica Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biosilica Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biosilica Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biosilica Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biosilica Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biosilica Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biosilica Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biosilica Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biosilica Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biosilica Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosilica Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biosilica Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosilica Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biosilica Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Highly Dispersible Silica
4.1.3 Easy Dispersible Silica
4.2 By Type – Global Biosilica Revenue & Fore
