Agar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Agar market. Agar or agar-agar is a jelly-like substance, obtained from algae. Agar is derived from the polysaccharide agarose, which forms the supporting structure in the cell walls of certain species of algae, and which is released on boiling. These algae are known as agarophytes and belong to the Rhodophyta (red algae) phylum. Agar is actually the resulting mixture of two components: the linear polysaccharide agarose and a heterogeneous mixture of smaller molecules called agaropectin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agar in global, including the following market information:

Global Agar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7349510/global-agar-forecast-2022-2028-714

Global Agar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Agar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agar market was valued at 354.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 555.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agar include Ina Food, Agarindo Bogatama, Marine Hydrocolloids, ROKO, Agarmex, Hispanagar, Sobigel, B&V Agar and Iberagar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Agar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Bacteriological Grade

Global Agar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutic

Cosmetics

Daily Chemical

Scientific Research

Global Agar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Agar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ina Food

Agarindo Bogatama

Marine Hydrocolloids

ROKO

Agarmex

Hispanagar

Sobigel

B&V Agar

Iberagar

Zhenpai

Agar Brasileiro

Green Fresh Group

Fujian Global Ocean Biotechnology

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean

Fujian Kingyen

Fujian Wuyi Feiyan Agar

Guandong Hizense Seaweed

Fujian Yange

Xiamen Hkay

Putian Changde

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-agar-forecast-2022-2028-714-7349510

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade

4.1.3 Bacteriological Grade

4.2 By Type – Global Agar Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Agar Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Type – Global Agar Revenue,

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-agar-forecast-2022-2028-714-7349510

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Food Grade Agar Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Agar Market Research Report 2022-2026

Global Agar Plate Filler Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Agar Culture Media Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest Publications