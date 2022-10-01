Thermal Interface Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermal interface material is a kind of material applied between power devices and electronic radiators. It is mainly used to fill the micro voids and uneven holes on the surface caused by the connection or contact between the two materials to improve the heat dissipation performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Interface Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thermal Interface Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Interface Materials market was valued at 1140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1622.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermal Pad Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Interface Materials include Dow, Panasonic, Parker Hannifin, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Laird, Henkel, Fujipoly, DuPont and Aavid (Boyd Corporation), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Interface Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermal Pad

Thermal Grease

Thermal Paste

Thermal Adhesive

Gap Filler

Others

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LED

Consumer Electronics

Solar Energy

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Interface Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Interface Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Interface Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thermal Interface Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Laird

Henkel

Fujipoly

DuPont

Aavid (Boyd Corporation)

3M

Wacker

H.B. Fuller Company

Denka Company Limited

Dexerials Corporation

Tanyuan Technology

Jones Tech PLC

Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology

