Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultra-fine Aluminum Hydroxide (short for ATH in the report) is a kind of aluminum hydroxide and it has many unique properties of resistance to high temperature, wear resistance, corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity. It is mainly used as flame retardants and fillers in thermosetting plastics and liquid dispersions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market was valued at 1984.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2483 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 1 ?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide include Huber, Nabaltec, Luoyang Zhongchao New Materials Co., Ltd., CHALCO Shandong Co., Ltd, China Aluminium China ZHOU Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd., Yueyang Zhenxing Zhongshun New material Technology Co., Ltd, Zibo Pengfeng, KC Corp and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 1 ?m

1-1.5 ?m

1.5-3 ?m

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flame-retardant Filler and Smoke Suppressants

Filler

Catalyst Carrier

Others

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huber

Nabaltec

Luoyang Zhongchao New Materials Co., Ltd.

CHALCO Shandong Co., Ltd

China Aluminium China ZHOU Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd.

Yueyang Zhenxing Zhongshun New material Technology Co., Ltd

Zibo Pengfeng

KC Corp

Showa Denko

MAL Magyar Aluminium

Hubei Zhenhua Chemical CO., LTD

Jianzhan Aluminium

Shangdong Taixing New Material

SHANDONG LINJIA NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Sumitomo

Nippon Light Metal

R.J. Marshall

Shibang Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Compani

