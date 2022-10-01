Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diethyl Carbonate (DEC for short) is an important substance in carbonate. Its chemical formula is C5H10O3. It is a colorless liquid with a special fragrance at room temperature. It can be used as an intermediate in chemical production and has a wide range of uses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) in global, including the following market information:
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7349559/global-diethyl-carbonate-forecast-2022-2028-155
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market was valued at 329.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 386.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Battery Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) include Ube Industries, Kishida Kagaku, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Shandong flying, Liaoyang Best Group, Lixing Chemical, Chongqing Changfeng and Liaoning Huifu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Battery Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industry Grade
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrolytes
Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides
Synthetic Fibres and Resins
Others
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ube Industries
Kishida Kagaku
FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
Shandong Shida Shenghua
Shandong flying
Liaoyang Best Group
Lixing Chemical
Chongqing Changfeng
Liaoning Huifu Chemical
Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical
Liaoyang Dongchang Chemical Limited
Jiangsu U-prefer Biochemical Technology
GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech
Yingkou Hengyang New Energy Chemical
Shandong Haike Chemical
Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest Publications