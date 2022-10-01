Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diethyl Carbonate (DEC for short) is an important substance in carbonate. Its chemical formula is C5H10O3. It is a colorless liquid with a special fragrance at room temperature. It can be used as an intermediate in chemical production and has a wide range of uses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market was valued at 329.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 386.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Battery Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) include Ube Industries, Kishida Kagaku, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Shandong flying, Liaoyang Best Group, Lixing Chemical, Chongqing Changfeng and Liaoning Huifu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Battery Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industry Grade

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrolytes

Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides

Synthetic Fibres and Resins

Others

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ube Industries

Kishida Kagaku

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Shandong flying

Liaoyang Best Group

Lixing Chemical

Chongqing Changfeng

Liaoning Huifu Chemical

Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical

Liaoyang Dongchang Chemical Limited

Jiangsu U-prefer Biochemical Technology

GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech

Yingkou Hengyang New Energy Chemical

Shandong Haike Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial

