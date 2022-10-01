Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000?C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7349594/global-aluminum-nitride-forecast-2022-2028-346

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aluminum Nitride (AIN) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) market was valued at 96.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 147.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

97%-99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) include Tokuyama Corporation, H.C. Starck, Toyo Aluminium K.K., Accumet Materials, Surmet Corp, THRUTEK Applied Materials, HeFei MoK Advanced Material, Eno High-Tech Material and Pengcheng Special Ceramics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Nitride (AIN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

97%-99%

?99%

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material

Others

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AIN) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AIN) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AIN) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AIN) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tokuyama Corporation

H.C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Accumet Materials

Surmet Corp

THRUTEK Applied Materials

HeFei MoK Advanced Material

Eno High-Tech Material

Pengcheng Special Ceramics

Desunmet Ceramic Material

Maite Kechuang

Xiamen JuCi Technology

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

Ascendus

Hefei Kaier Nano Energy Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-aluminum-nitride-forecast-2022-2028-346-7349594

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-aluminum-nitride-forecast-2022-2028-346-7349594

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest Publications