Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid in this report refer to electronic grade Hydrofluoric Acid.

Ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid is a strong acidic compound that act as a cleaning and corrosive agent. Ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid that can be used in combination with other acidic compounds such as glacial acetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, nitric acid, and ammonium hydroxide, among other.

The ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid is used as an etching and cleaning agent photovoltaic cell manufacturing, integrated circuit (IC), VLSI Chip manufacturing, and glass thinning (LED devices), among other industrial application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid market was valued at 782.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1353.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UP/SEMI G4 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid include Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell, Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Sunlit Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, Do-Fluoride Chemicals and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UP/SEMI G4

UP-S/SEMI G3

UP-SS/SEMI G2

EL/SEMI G1

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Solar Energy

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stella Chemifa Corp

FDAC

Honeywell

Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol)

Morita

Sunlit Chemical

Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Shaowu Fluoride

Shaowu Huaxin

Yingpeng Group

Sanmei

Befar Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid Players in Global Market



