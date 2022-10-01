Global and United States Waterproofing Film Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Waterproofing Film market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproofing Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Waterproofing Film market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Modified Bitumen Film
Synthetic Polymer Waterproof Film
Segment by Application
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Landfills & Tunnels
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Soprema Group
Sika
Fosroc
GAF
Icopal Group
TehnoNICOL
Polyglass
Imperbit Membrane
General Membrane
Carlisle
Modern Waterproofing
ChovA
Bauder
ARDEX Group
Henkel Polybit
Renolit
Tegola Canadese
Index
Hansuk
Schluter-Systems
Protecto Wrap
Grace
Colas
Vetroasfalto
Tamko
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproofing Film Product Introduction
1.2 Global Waterproofing Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Waterproofing Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Waterproofing Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Waterproofing Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Waterproofing Film in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Waterproofing Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Waterproofing Film Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Waterproofing Film Industry Trends
1.5.2 Waterproofing Film Market Drivers
1.5.3 Waterproofing Film Market Challenges
1.5.4 Waterproofing Film Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Waterproofing Film Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Modified Bitumen Film
2.1.2 Synthetic Polymer Waterproof Film
2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume, by T
