Parylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Parylene is a common generic name for a unique series of polymers based on paraxylene. It is a polymer created from a chemical compound known as dimer, which is actually a powder. The dimer is then vaporized, made to undergo pyrolysis, transformed into a gaseous state (now a monomer), cooled, and then introduced to a vacuum chamber where it polymerizes and becomes a film. It is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace and medicinal fields.
Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Parylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Parylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Parylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Parylene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Parylene market was valued at 96 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 111.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Parylene N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Parylene include KISCO, Curtiss-Wright, Chireach Group, Penta Technology and Suzhou Paihua Coating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Parylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Parylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Parylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Parylene N
Parylene C
Parylene D
Parylene F
Parylene HT
Others
Global Parylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Parylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military and Aerospace
Electronics
Medical
Automotive
Others
Global Parylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Parylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Parylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Parylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Parylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Parylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KISCO
Curtiss-Wright
Chireach Group
Penta Technology
Suzhou Paihua Coating
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Parylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Parylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Parylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Parylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Parylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Parylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Parylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Parylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Parylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Parylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Parylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Parylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Parylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parylene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Parylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Parylene N
4.1.3 Parylene C
4.1.4 Parylene D
4.1.5 Parylene F
4.1.6 Parylene HT
4.1.7 O
