UHMWPE Rope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UHMWPE is comprised of extremely long molecules (chains) of polyethylene oriented in the same direction, which results in large areas of overlap between the molecules. This overlap greatly increases the bond between the molecules and thereby, the strength of the fibre is greatly increased. When rope is manufactured using this fibre, extremely high strengths can be achieved.Dyneema? is the premium brand for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene fibre.

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight PolyEthylene), also known as HMPE (High Modulus PolyEthylene) or HPPE (High Performance PolyEthylene), is a polyolefin resin of very high molecular weight (mass) usually between 2 and 6 million g/mol with extremely long chains produced by gel spinning (wet or dry methods). The longer chain serves to transfer load more effectively to the polymer backbone by strengthening intermolecular interactions. This results in a very tough material, with the highest impact strength of any thermoplastic presently made.

UHMWPE is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. It is highly resistant to corrosive chemicals except oxidizing acids, has extremely low moisture absorption (Hydrophobic), very low coefficient of friction, self-lubricating and highly resistant to abrasion, in some forms being 15 times more resistant to abrasion than carbon steel. Its coefficient of friction is significantly lower than that of nylon and acetal, and is comparable to that of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon), but UHMWPE has better abrasion resistance than PTFE. UHMWPE material floats in water thus gaining another advantage over many other materials such as Polyester, Nylon, Aramids and LCP.

UHMWPE ropes are increasingly replacing steel and conventional fibers in the shipping and offshore businesses of oil & gas, aquaculture, wind mills and cables and lately, experimentally, in ships? cranes. These high performance ropes are stronger than steel and ~1/8 of the weight of comparable steel wires.

The global UHMWPE Rope market was valued at 182.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 281.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of UHMWPE Rope include Lankhorst(WireCo), Samson, Bridon, English Braids, Marlow Ropes, Katradis, TEUFELBERGER, Cortland Company and Southern Ropes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the UHMWPE Rope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

