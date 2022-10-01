Transparent ABS Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transparent Acrylonitrile?butadiene?styrene, the most common product is MABS, is a clear engineering and commodity thermoplastic that has rubber particles dispersed throughout a methyl methacrylate-acrylonitrile styrene (MMA-SAN) polymer matrix. The incorporating of rubber particles into a MMA-SAN matrix and optimization of the composition results in a highly transparent polymer whereas conventional ABS is opaque. This amorphous, clear, transparent engineering and commodity thermoplastic has excellent transparency, high-impact strength, good stiffness and good resistance to many chemicals. It is also easy to process with standard equipment including extrusion and injection molding and can be easily colored.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transparent ABS Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Transparent ABS Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transparent ABS Plastics market was valued at 609.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 869.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Purpose Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transparent ABS Plastics include LG Chem, Chimei Corp, Toray, Denka Company, Ineos, FCFC, Lotte Chemical, SABIC and Kingfa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Transparent ABS Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)

General Purpose Grade

High Impact Grade

High Rigidity Grade

Others

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Appliance

3C Products

Toys

Medical

Others

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transparent ABS Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transparent ABS Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transparent ABS Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Transparent ABS Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Chem

Chimei Corp

Toray

Denka Company

Ineos

FCFC

Lotte Chemical

SABIC

Kingfa

Huajin Chemical

