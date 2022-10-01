Butyl Benzoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Butyl Benzoate is a colorless or light yellow transparent oily liquid with a special fragrance. Soluble in most organic solvents, insoluble in water, miscible with alcohols, ethers and other solvents. It can be used as a solvent for oils and resins and as a raw material for fragrances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Benzoate in global, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Benzoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butyl Benzoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Butyl Benzoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butyl Benzoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Premium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Benzoate include Lanxess, Triveni Chemicals, KAIVAL CHEMICALS, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology, Hubei Microcontrol Biotechnology and Dayang chem (Hangzhou), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Benzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Benzoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Butyl Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Premium

First Class

Qualified Product

Global Butyl Benzoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Butyl Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spice Ingredients

Resin Solvent

Other

Global Butyl Benzoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Butyl Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butyl Benzoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butyl Benzoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butyl Benzoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Butyl Benzoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Triveni Chemicals

KAIVAL CHEMICALS

Hangzhou Qianyang Technology

Hubei Microcontrol Biotechnology

Dayang chem (Hangzhou)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Butyl Benzoate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Butyl Benzoate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Butyl Benzoate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Butyl Benzoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Butyl Benzoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Butyl Benzoate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Butyl Benzoate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Butyl Benzoate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Butyl Benzoate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Butyl Benzoate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Butyl Benzoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butyl Benzoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Butyl Benzoate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Benzoate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butyl Benzoate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Benzoate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Butyl Benzoate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Premium

4.1.3 First C

