Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of a metal through hammering, pressing, or rolling. These compressive forces are delivered with a hammer or die. Forging is often categorized according to the temperature at which it is performed?cold, warm, or hot forging. A wide range of metals can be forged. Typical metals used in forging include carbon steel, alloy steel, and stainless steel. Very soft metals such as aluminum, brass, and copper can also be forged. Forging process is economically sound with the ability to mass produce parts, and achieve specific mechanical properties in the finished product. Forging is now a worldwide industry with modern forging facilities producing high-quality metal parts in a vast array of sizes, shapes, materials, and finishes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace include Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., VSMPO-AVISMA, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), AVIC Heavy Machinery, Aubert & Duval (Eramet), Bharat Forge, FRISA and Xi'an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civil

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

VSMPO-AVISMA

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

AVIC Heavy Machinery

Aubert & Duval (Eramet)

Bharat Forge

FRISA

Xi'an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

Acerinox S.A.

Scot Forge Company

Farinia Group

Wuxi Paike New Material Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Forging for Defense and Aerospace Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Forging

