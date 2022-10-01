Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

20% Fiber Content Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK include Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Ensinger, Drake Plastics, Boedeker Plastics, AFT Fluorotec Ltd and Emco Industrial Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market, by Fiber Content (Weight Percent), 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Segment Percentages, by Fiber Content (Weight Percent), 2021 (%)

20% Fiber Content

30% Fiber Content

40% Fiber Content

Others

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Chemical Industry

Equipment

Others

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Ensinger

Drake Plastics

Boedeker Plastics

AFT Fluorotec Ltd

Emco Industrial Plastics

Professional Plastics

MyTech Ltd

Roboze

Polytech Plastics

Radiant Tradelink

Quantum Polymers Corp.

Avient

PlastiComp

Toho Tenax

Craftech Industries, Inc.

National Plastics and Seals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Fiber Content (Weight Percent)

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fibre Filled PEEK Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fibre

