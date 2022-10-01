Global and United States E-CR-Fiberglass Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
E-CR-Fiberglass market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-CR-Fiberglass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the E-CR-Fiberglass market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Roving Glass Fibers
Chopped Glass Fibers
Yarn Glass Fibers
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Wind Power
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
CPIC
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Johns Mansville
Nittobo
Binani-3B
Sichuan Weibo
Jiangsu Jiuding
Lanxess
Changzhou Tianma
Ahlstrom
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 E-CR-Fiberglass Product Introduction
1.2 Global E-CR-Fiberglass Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global E-CR-Fiberglass Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global E-CR-Fiberglass Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States E-CR-Fiberglass Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States E-CR-Fiberglass Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States E-CR-Fiberglass Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 E-CR-Fiberglass Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States E-CR-Fiberglass in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of E-CR-Fiberglass Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 E-CR-Fiberglass Market Dynamics
1.5.1 E-CR-Fiberglass Industry Trends
1.5.2 E-CR-Fiberglass Market Drivers
1.5.3 E-CR-Fiberglass Market Challenges
1.5.4 E-CR-Fiberglass Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 E-CR-Fiberglass Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Roving Glass Fibers
2.1.2 Chopped Glass Fibers
2.1.3 Yarn Glass Fibers
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global E-CR-Fiberglass Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global E-CR-Fiberglass Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global E-CR-Fiberglass Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 &
