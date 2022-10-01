Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99.5% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) include Mitsubishi Chemical, BASF, Myj Chemical, Ashland, Crystal Clear Electronic Material, Zhejiang Realsun Chemical, Synmiway Chemical and LyondellBasell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

99.5% Purity

99.8% Purity

99.9% Purity

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lithium Battery

Semiconductor

Other

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

BASF

Myj Chemical

Ashland

Crystal Clear Electronic Material

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical

Synmiway Chemical

LyondellBasell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade N-Methyl-2-py

