Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphors for Optical Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Phosphors for Optical Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phosphors for Optical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phosphors for Optical Devices include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dow Electronic Materials, NICHIA, Yuji International, Intematix, Osram, TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO, Nemoto Lumi-Materials and APN Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phosphors for Optical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red

Yellow

Green

Other

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LED

Lasers

Others

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dow Electronic Materials

NICHIA

Yuji International

Intematix

Osram

TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO

Nemoto Lumi-Materials

APN Technology

Phosphor Technology

Tailorlux GmbH

Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH

Dalian Luminglight

Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry

Grirem Advanced Materials

Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

