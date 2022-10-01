Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphors for Optical Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Phosphors for Optical Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phosphors for Optical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phosphors for Optical Devices include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dow Electronic Materials, NICHIA, Yuji International, Intematix, Osram, TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO, Nemoto Lumi-Materials and APN Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phosphors for Optical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Red
Yellow
Green
Other
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
LED
Lasers
Others
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Phosphors for Optical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Dow Electronic Materials
NICHIA
Yuji International
Intematix
Osram
TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO
Nemoto Lumi-Materials
APN Technology
Phosphor Technology
Tailorlux GmbH
Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH
Dalian Luminglight
Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry
Grirem Advanced Materials
Shanghai Yuelong New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phosphors for Optical Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphors for Optical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphors for Optical Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphors for Optical Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phosphors for Optical Devices Companies
3.8
