LED Phosphors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Phosphors in global, including the following market information:

Global LED Phosphors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LED Phosphors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five LED Phosphors companies in 2021 (%)

The global LED Phosphors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LED Phosphors include Yuji International, Denka Co. Ltd., NICHIA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dow Electronic Materials, Intematix, Osram, TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO and Nemoto Lumi-Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LED Phosphors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LED Phosphors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global LED Phosphors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red

Yellow

Green

Other

Global LED Phosphors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global LED Phosphors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphones

LCD TVs

Laptops/Tablets

Automotive

Lighting (Residential & Industrial)

Other End-user Industries

Global LED Phosphors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global LED Phosphors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LED Phosphors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LED Phosphors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LED Phosphors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies LED Phosphors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yuji International

Denka Co. Ltd.

NICHIA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dow Electronic Materials

Intematix

Osram

TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO

Nemoto Lumi-Materials

APN Technology

Phosphor Technology

Tailorlux GmbH

Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH

Dalian Luminglight

Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry

Grirem Advanced Materials

Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Phosphors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LED Phosphors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LED Phosphors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LED Phosphors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LED Phosphors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LED Phosphors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LED Phosphors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LED Phosphors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LED Phosphors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LED Phosphors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LED Phosphors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Phosphors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Phosphors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Phosphors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Phosphors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Phosphors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global LED Phosphors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Red

4.1.3 Yellow

4.1.4 Green



