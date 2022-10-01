LED Phosphors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Phosphors in global, including the following market information:
Global LED Phosphors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global LED Phosphors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7349848/global-led-phosphors-forecast-2022-2028-435
Global top five LED Phosphors companies in 2021 (%)
The global LED Phosphors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LED Phosphors include Yuji International, Denka Co. Ltd., NICHIA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dow Electronic Materials, Intematix, Osram, TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO and Nemoto Lumi-Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LED Phosphors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LED Phosphors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global LED Phosphors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Red
Yellow
Green
Other
Global LED Phosphors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global LED Phosphors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smartphones
LCD TVs
Laptops/Tablets
Automotive
Lighting (Residential & Industrial)
Other End-user Industries
Global LED Phosphors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global LED Phosphors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LED Phosphors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LED Phosphors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies LED Phosphors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies LED Phosphors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yuji International
Denka Co. Ltd.
NICHIA
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Dow Electronic Materials
Intematix
Osram
TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO
Nemoto Lumi-Materials
APN Technology
Phosphor Technology
Tailorlux GmbH
Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH
Dalian Luminglight
Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry
Grirem Advanced Materials
Shanghai Yuelong New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LED Phosphors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LED Phosphors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LED Phosphors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LED Phosphors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LED Phosphors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global LED Phosphors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LED Phosphors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LED Phosphors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LED Phosphors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LED Phosphors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LED Phosphors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Phosphors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Phosphors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Phosphors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Phosphors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Phosphors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global LED Phosphors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Red
4.1.3 Yellow
4.1.4 Green
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Phosphors for Optical Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Phosphors for Optical Devices Market Research Report 2022
Global LED Phosphors Market Research Report 2022
Global Special Phosphors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028