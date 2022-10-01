Global and United States Water Based Coating Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Water Based Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Based Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Based Coating market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Water Soluble Paint
Water Dilution Coating
Water Dispersion Coatings
Segment by Application
Building
Equipment Processing
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF Intermediates
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
RPM International
Sherwin-Williams
Axalta
Nippon Paint
ICA Group
Coatings & Adhesives Corporation
ACTEGA Terra GmbH
DowDuPont
Gellner Industrial
Aqua Based Technologies
Target Coatings
Valspar
Cameleon Coatings
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water Based Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Global Water Based Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Water Based Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Water Based Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Water Based Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Water Based Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Water Based Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water Based Coating in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water Based Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Water Based Coating Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Water Based Coating Industry Trends
1.5.2 Water Based Coating Market Drivers
1.5.3 Water Based Coating Market Challenges
1.5.4 Water Based Coating Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Water Based Coating Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Water Soluble Paint
2.1.2 Water Dilution Coating
2.1.3 Water Dispersion Coatings
2.2 Global Water Based Coating Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
