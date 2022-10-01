Alcohol-Based Fuel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Various alcohols are used as fuel for internal combustion engines. The first four aliphatic alcohols (methanol, ethanol, propanol, and butanol) are of interest as fuels because they can be synthesized chemically or biologically, and they have characteristics which allow them to be used in internal combustion engines.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcohol-Based Fuel in Global, including the following market information:
Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alcohol-Based Fuel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermal Energy Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alcohol-Based Fuel include Valero Energy, Renewable Energy Group, ADM, POET, Cosan, Green Plains, INEOS Enterprises, BP and CropEnergies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alcohol-Based Fuel companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermal Energy Type
Power Type
Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Industrial Application
Other
Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alcohol-Based Fuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alcohol-Based Fuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Valero Energy
Renewable Energy Group
ADM
POET
Cosan
Green Plains
INEOS Enterprises
BP
CropEnergies
Henan Tianguan Enterprise
Alto Ingredients
Jilin Fuel Ethanol
BioMCN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alcohol-Based Fuel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcohol-Based Fuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Alcohol-Based Fuel Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-Based Fuel Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcohol-Based Fuel Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-Based Fuel Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Alcohol-Based Fuel Market
