Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A curtain wall is defined as?thin, usually aluminum-framed wall, containing in-fills of glass, metal panels, or thin stone. The framing is attached to the building structure and does not carry the floor or roof loads of the building.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Curtain Wall System in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Aluminum Curtain Wall System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Curtain Wall System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stick-Built Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Curtain Wall System include Alumil, OBE, EFCO Corporation, GUTMANN AG, HansenGroup, Apogee Enterprises, Kawneer, Aluprof and Aluk Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Curtain Wall System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stick-Built
Semi-Unitized
Unitized
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Building
Public Building
Residential Building
Other
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Curtain Wall System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Curtain Wall System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Curtain Wall System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Aluminum Curtain Wall System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alumil
OBE
EFCO Corporation
GUTMANN AG
HansenGroup
Apogee Enterprises
Kawneer
Aluprof
Aluk Group
GJames
RAICO
Reynaers
Petra Aluminium
Alutech Systems
Heroal
Permasteelisa
Grandland Group
Yuanda China
Hainan Development Holdings
Fangda Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Curtain Wall System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Curtain Wall System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Curtain Wall System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Curtain Wall System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Curtain Wall System Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
