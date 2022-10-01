Radiation Cured Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Based on reactive acrylate chemistry, radiation curing inks can be applied through any standard printing process, and then cured (polymerized) online into a tough, dry film and briefly exposed to ultraviolet (UV) or electron beam (EB) energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Cured Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Radiation Cured Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation Cured Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV Curing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Cured Inks include 3M Company, BASF, Allnex, Sun Chemical Corp, Flint Group, Momentive, Dexerials Corp, DIC Corp and Altana, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Cured Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV Curing

EB Curing

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing and Publishing

Automotive

Packaging

Others

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Radiation Cured Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation Cured Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation Cured Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiation Cured Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Radiation Cured Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

BASF

Allnex

Sun Chemical Corp

Flint Group

Momentive

Dexerials Corp

DIC Corp

Altana

DYMAX Corp

FUJIFILM Sericol

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Toyo Ink Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiation Cured Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiation Cured Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiation Cured Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiation Cured Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiation Cured Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiation Cured Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiation Cured Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiation Cured Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiation Cured Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiation Cured Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiation Cured Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Cured Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation Cured Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Cured Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Cured Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Cured Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

