Prochloraz Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Prochloraz is a member of the class of ureas that is?1H-imidazole-1-carboxamide substituted by a propyl and a 2-(2,4,6-trichlorophenoxy)ethyl group at the amino nitrogen atom. A fungicide active against a wide range of diseases affecting field crops, fruit, turf and vegetables.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prochloraz in global, including the following market information:
Global Prochloraz Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Prochloraz Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Prochloraz companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prochloraz market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prochloraz include Lonza, MSC, Restek Corporation, Walterwood, XiteBio, Cerilliant and New Disaster Prep, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prochloraz manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prochloraz Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Prochloraz Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Crystal
Liquid
Global Prochloraz Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Prochloraz Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Receptor Antagonist
Receptor Agonist
Enzyme Inhibitor
Others
Global Prochloraz Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Prochloraz Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Prochloraz revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Prochloraz revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Prochloraz sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Prochloraz sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lonza
MSC
Restek Corporation
Walterwood
XiteBio
Cerilliant
New Disaster Prep
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prochloraz Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prochloraz Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prochloraz Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prochloraz Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prochloraz Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prochloraz Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prochloraz Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prochloraz Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prochloraz Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prochloraz Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prochloraz Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prochloraz Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prochloraz Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prochloraz Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prochloraz Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prochloraz Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Prochloraz Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Crystal
4.1.4 Liquid
4.2 By Type – Global Prochloraz Revenue &
