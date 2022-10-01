Canola Protein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Canola Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Canola Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Canola Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Canola Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Canola Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrolyzed Rapeseed Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Canola Protein include DSM, Merit Functional Foods, ADM, CHS, TEUTEXX, NapiFeryn BioTech and GP Feeds, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Canola Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Canola Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Canola Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrolyzed Rapeseed Protein
Canola Isolate Protein
Global Canola Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Canola Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Meat Products
Dairy Products
Noodle Products
Drinks
Others
Global Canola Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Canola Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Canola Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Canola Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Canola Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Canola Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DSM
Merit Functional Foods
ADM
CHS
TEUTEXX
NapiFeryn BioTech
GP Feeds
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Canola Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Canola Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Canola Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Canola Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Canola Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Canola Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Canola Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Canola Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Canola Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Canola Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Canola Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Canola Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Canola Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canola Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Canola Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canola Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Canola Protein Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydrolyzed Rapeseed Protein
