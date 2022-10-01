Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Non-woven Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Conductive Non-woven Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conductive Non-woven Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-Conductive Non-woven Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conductive Non-woven Tape include 3M, EMI Tape, Teraoka, DijitalPort, TESA, MINORU, Chhaperia International, KGK Chemical Corporation and Swabs Tapes India, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conductive Non-woven Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-Conductive Non-woven Tape

Conductive Non-woven Tape

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronic

Others

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

EMI Tape

Teraoka

DijitalPort

TESA

MINORU

Chhaperia International

KGK Chemical Corporation

Swabs Tapes India

Nomin

Shenzhen Xinst Technology

Tino Electronic Materials

Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies

Long Young Electronic

Suzhou Taifang Cable and Wire material

Qiandingli

GR Cable Material

YangZhou Tengfei Electric Cable and Appliance Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conductive Non-woven Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Non-woven Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Non-woven Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Non-woven Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Non-woven Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Non-woven Tap

