Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Non-woven Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Conductive Non-woven Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conductive Non-woven Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-Conductive Non-woven Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conductive Non-woven Tape include 3M, EMI Tape, Teraoka, DijitalPort, TESA, MINORU, Chhaperia International, KGK Chemical Corporation and Swabs Tapes India, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Conductive Non-woven Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-Conductive Non-woven Tape
Conductive Non-woven Tape
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architectural
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronic
Others
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Conductive Non-woven Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
EMI Tape
Teraoka
DijitalPort
TESA
MINORU
Chhaperia International
KGK Chemical Corporation
Swabs Tapes India
Nomin
Shenzhen Xinst Technology
Tino Electronic Materials
Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies
Long Young Electronic
Suzhou Taifang Cable and Wire material
Qiandingli
GR Cable Material
YangZhou Tengfei Electric Cable and Appliance Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conductive Non-woven Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conductive Non-woven Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Non-woven Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Non-woven Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Non-woven Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Non-woven Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Non-woven Tap
