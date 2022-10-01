FRP Sheets and Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of FRP Sheets and Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five FRP Sheets and Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global FRP Sheets and Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FRP Sheets and Panels include Stabilit Servicios SA De CV, Crane, US Liner Company, Enduro Composites, Brianza Plastica SpA, Optiplan, Glasteel, Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics and Panolam Industries International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the FRP Sheets and Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Others

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Transportation

Consumer Products

Aerospace

Others

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FRP Sheets and Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FRP Sheets and Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FRP Sheets and Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies FRP Sheets and Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stabilit Servicios SA De CV

Crane

US Liner Company

Enduro Composites

Brianza Plastica SpA

Optiplan

Glasteel

Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics

Panolam Industries International

C-Sco Sandwich Panel & Shelters Industry

Everest Composites

Yangzhou Wansheng Industrial

Anlite Industrial

